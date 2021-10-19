Michael Gove Swarmed By Anti-Vaxx Protesters In Central London
Michael Gove was swarmed by anti-vaxx protesters as he walked through Westminster at lunchtime today, October 19.
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities had apparently headed out to grab a midday coffee when the group of ‘anti-vaccine passport’ protesters surrounded him, shouting abuse and screaming ‘arrest Michael Gove’.
One protester was able to throw some paper at Gove’s face, while another was able to get beside him with a camera. A video later emerged where the disturbing words ‘string him from the gallows’ could be audibly heard from one of the demonstrators.
Officers rushed to protect Gove, forming a shield around him and escorting him to safety at a nearby Home Office building.
In a statement about the incident, the Met Police tweeted:
We’re aware of a protest in Westminster today which is marching to a number of locations. During this protest, a group attempted to surround a Member of Parliament on Horseferry Road.
Our officers were immediately on scene where they safely escorted him to a nearby building. There were no arrests.
We know there is footage circulating online of this incident, we will review this and our officers body worn video to see if any offences occurred.
Campaigner Brendan Cox, whose wife Jo Cox was killed while carrying out her work as an MP in 2016, tweeted, ‘this isn’t protest it’s pathetic’:
These aren’t ‘freedom protesters’ they are trying to intimidate him for likes on social media. They chant ‘do your job’, while stopping him from getting back to work.
This incident comes amid widespread concerns over the safety of MPs in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
