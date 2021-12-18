Michael Sheen Brands Boris Johnson ‘The Absolute Worst’

Alamy

In a recent interview, Michael Sheen has called Boris Johnson ‘the absolute worst’.

Sheen explained he’ll be ‘happy to see the back’ of the prime minister, who’s currently at the centre of the Christmas party scandal, while his party recently lost a seat they had held for 200 years, and Tory MPs have started filing letters of no confidence.

The news comes after Sheen announced he was becoming a not-for-profit actor and spoke out about cancel culture.

During an interview with The Independent, the Good Omens star said Johnson was ‘the absolute worst of what politics can be’.

The actor continued to describe Johnson:

A man who doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement, and, as a result of immense privilege, has been able to get to the most powerful position in the country and then doesn’t use it to make people’s lives better. Everything is a game to him.

Sheen continued to explain how he felt the prime minister had ‘no personal ethics, morals, beliefs, value system’. He went on to add that he would be ‘happy to see the back’ of Johnson.

He continued:

So I will be immensely happy to see the back of him, not just from being prime minister but out of the political arena altogether. I hope he goes off and finds a job that has no influence whatsoever on anything in our cultural, social or economic life.

Johnson currently finds himself in the midst of the Christmas party scandal.

The party is thought to have taken place on December 18, in defiance of Covid restrictions in place at the time. He has also just received his first vote of no confidence, given by MP Sir Roger Gale.

This has sparked speculation that Johnson could soon be forced to step down.

