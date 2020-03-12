French Chef Michel Roux Dies Aged 79
Legendary French chef and restaurateur Michel Roux has passed away at the age of 79.
Roux died peacefully at his home in Bray, Berkshire, yesterday, March 11, surrounded by members of his family. Roux, who was also the uncle of fellow chef Michel Roux Jr., had reportedly endured a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
A culinary icon, he opened the UK’s very first Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Gavroche, in the 1970s alongside his brother Albert. He went on to open The Waterside Inn, the only restaurant outside of France to retain a three-Michelin-starred status for more than 25 years.
Roux’s son Alain and daughters Francine and Christine have released the following statement to The Caterer:
It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support during his illness. While many of you will share our great sense of loss, we request privacy for the family at this difficult time.
[…] We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we’re so proud of all he’s achieved. A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake.
For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm.
But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds. Michel’s star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow.
Roux appeared on various TV shows throughout his life, including Saturday Kitchen, MasterChef, and The Roux Legacy.
Tributes have rolled in for Roux, who is widely credited with having transformed the British food scene.
Celebrity maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix tweeted:
RIP #MichelRoux You and your brother Albert changed the face of gastronomy, eating out and the world of restaurants in the UK. Every professional in this country are a proud descendant of your heritage. We owe you. Thank you.
Chef and TV personality Ken Hom wrote:
Greatly sadden by the death of legendary French-born chef & restaurateur #MichelRoux. A pioneer in French cuisine in the UK & a model for me for decades. He was an extraordinary man whose legacy will be with us for many years! I salute his life, my heart goes out to his family.
Our thoughts are with the family of Michel Roux at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
