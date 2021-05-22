Michelle Obama Faced ‘Shockingly Racist’ Abuse As First Lady, Ex-Secret Service Agent Says

PA Images

A former Secret Service agent has revealed how she was unable to protect Michelle Obama from racist abuse directed at her while she was First Lady.

In her new memoir, Becoming Bulletproof, Evy Poumpouras writes she ‘could do nothing’ to protect Obama from the ‘shockingly racist’ signs and verbal attacks she regularly experienced while out in public.

‘As the first Black First Lady of the United States, Mrs. Obama had to withstand certain kinds of disparagement that none of her predecessors ever faced,’ she writes, recalling one incident in particular when she saw someone holding up a racist sign while the First Lady was on her way to visit a school.

She continues, ‘I remember feeling outraged… after all, it was part of our job to protect the first family mentally as well as physically. But if the First Lady saw the sign, she gave no indication of it.’

Poumpouras spent 12 years as part of the Secret Service, during which time she was tasked with protecting both Michelle and Barack Obama, as well President Obama’s three predecessors.

In an interview with Insider, she explained that Secret Service members were not allowed to intervene unless they believed Obama was at ‘imminent threat of harm.’

She said:

There’s freedom of speech in the United States, and even if I personally feel that speech is wrong, the law doesn’t give me the power to take that person’s speech away. They could call them names… they could say whatever they wanted so long as there was no imminent threat of harm.

According to Poumpouras, the Secret Service was forced to rely on event organisers who were allowed to step in and remove people targeting Obama with racist abuse. ‘As painful as it was, I had to abide by the law,’ she said.

Michelle Obama has previously spoken about the impact racist abuse has had on her, saying in 2017 she was hurt by the knowledge that ‘after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin colour.’