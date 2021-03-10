Michelle Obama To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame

PA Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be honoured with an induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Obama served as first lady for eight years between 2009 and 2017 for two terms of Barack Obama’s presidency.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame announced its 2021 Inductee Class, which has nine members, earlier this week.

PA Images

As the first Black first lady of the US, ‘Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,’ the organisation said in its announcement.

It credited her as a ‘strong advocate for women and girls’, highlighting some of her achievements while serving as First Lady. These include ‘Let’s Move’, a program aimed at ending childhood obesity; the Reach Higher Initiative to help students navigate and better understand job opportunities and Let Girls Learn, a program to support adolescent girls’ education around the world.

‘During her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, transforming the White House into the ‘People’s House’,’ the Hall said.

‘Both in and out of the White House, Michelle Obama has accomplished her initiatives and so much more—becoming an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, international adolescent girls’ education, and serving as a role model for women and young girls everywhere,’ it added.

PA Images

The induction ceremony is set to take place in October this year in New York. The organisation said it plans to hold an in-person event, but will be closely monitoring the coronavirus crisis to ensure it is safe to go ahead.

Women who have played a notable role in defining American history are nominated for the Hall of Fame by the public before an in-house panel picks the inductees.

Others who will be joining the class this year include artist Joy Chicago; Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo; Rebecca Halstead for her service in the US military; artist and poet Joy Harjo; and Mia Hamm, a former soccer player.

NASA

Science-fiction author Octavia Butler, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and activist Emily Howland will be posthumously inducted.

A year after leaving her position at the White House, Obama released her first memoir, Becoming. The book sold millions of copies and earned her a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

Last year, she also launched The Michelle Obama Podcast, in which she regularly invites her friends and families to speak about how relationships shape who we are.