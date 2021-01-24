Michigan Politician Pulls Gun Out On Video Call After Being Asked To Denounce Proud Boys

Proud boys politician YouTube

A Michigan commissioner is being ‘urged to resign’ after pulling out a gun during a virtual government meeting.

Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous reportedly brandished the weapon after local woman Keli MacIntosh asked members of the board to denounce the Proud Boys, a violent, neo-fascist group who are known for perpetuating mysogynist and racist ideas.

MacIntosh, a retired nurse who regularly attends such board meetings, spoke up at the Wednesday, January 20 gathering about the need to denounce the Proud Boys, showing support for another woman who had spoken before her on this same issue.

You can watch the incident unfold for yourself below:

The first woman had criticised the board for allowing known Proud Boys members to speak during a March gathering on the subject of gun rights, noting that normalising this far-right group would harm the community.

The two women requested that the commissioners denounce the actions of the Proud Boys in light of the deadly January 6 riot at the Capitol building.

MacIntosh said:

It’s really hard to tell the difference between the Proud Boys and the message they want through our state, how that’s different from what’s happened in Washington. Welcoming such a group and having that message go out has changed the environment in Northern Michigan from a hunting culture to that of a gun culture. And I am just really concerned.

It was at this point that Clous got up from his seat, returning with a large gun. He could be seen briefly holding the weapon against his chest before placing it down again, causing Rob Hentschel, chair of the board of commissioners, to laugh.

Proud Boys PA Images

Just before Clous retrieved his gun, Hentschel had defended the Proud Boys, arguing that they weren’t a hate group:

I’m not a member of Proud Boys. I did not give a Proud Boy 20 minutes of time in the commissioner’s meeting. But I do know a few Proud Boys, I’ve met a few. I’ve met Black Proud Boys, I’ve met multi-racial Puerto-Rican Proud Boys, and they informed me they also have gay Proud Boys. I don’t see how that’s a hate group. And I don’t really appreciate this forum being used to spread misinformation about me or groups.

Addressing Clous’s actions during an interview with CNN, Hentschel – although stating that he ‘probably would not have done it myself’ – argued that ‘Mr. Clous did not break any rules or laws in what he did’:

The claims of intimidation are greatly exaggerated. The speaker has been a regular commenter for over two years who has often criticised but always been welcomed by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners.

Proud Boys YouTube

Clous told The Record Eagle that he had retrieved his rifle in response to the board being asked to publicly denounce the Proud Boys, stating:

I was going to chime in as well. I was just going to show the rifle and show that I fully support the Second Amendment, but then I opted not to… I was in my home.

Clous added that he wouldn’t denounce any group, including Black Lives Matter (BLM), the National Football League (NFL) or the LGBTQ+ community, remarking:

The only thing I know about them (Proud Boys) is when they came and spoke to us. They were probably the most respected folks that got up and talked (at the March meeting). They were decent guys and they treated us with respect.

pro trump supporters PA Images

MacIntosh has reportedly filed a report with the Michigan State Troopers, however it is unclear what action will be taken from there.

Speaking with CNN, MacIntosh – who has reportedly not been put off speaking up again in the future – said:

My request was, can you please make a public statement denouncing the Proud Boys, and his statement was to shove an assault rifle in my face. I didn’t think he was going to shoot me through the screen or anything like that. But the first thing I thought is, how does anyone feel free to speak up lest they do not test the temper of the commissioner, or you will be reamed over the coals by them.

Clous has now been urged by various residents to step down from his position, with a community petition circulating which calls for his resignation.