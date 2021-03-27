unilad
Michigan Republican Party Chair Jokes About Assassinating Republican Congressmen Who Voted To Impeach Trump

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 Mar 2021 16:02
The chair of Michigan’s Republican party has come under fire after joking about assassinating GOP congressmen who voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Ron Weiser made the comments during a North Oakland Republican Club meeting on Thursday, March 25, and they later made their way online.

The party leader, who is also a member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, also referred to top Democrats in the state as ‘witches’ who will be ‘burned at the stake’ by the GOP in the 2022 election.

First reported by The Detroit News, Weiser made the ‘witches’ comments with regards to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, state Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, all of whom are up for re-election next year.

He said, ‘Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them that they are ready for the burning at the stake. Maybe the press heard that, too.’

As per NBC News, Whitmer – who had earlier been threatened with violence – has since responded, saying, ‘Given the dramatic increase in death threats against Michigan elected officials during the Trump Administration, this type of rhetoric is destructive and downright dangerous.’

She added, ‘It’s time for people of goodwill on both sides of the aisle to bring down the heat and reject this kind of divisive rhetoric.’

Someone in the attending audience asked Weiser about the ‘witches in our own party’, referencing Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, who both voted to impeach the former POTUS.

He replied, ‘Ma’am, other than assassination, I have no other way… other than voting out. Okay? You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That’s how you beat people.’

In response to the ensuing criticism, Weiser tweeted, ‘I want to thank my friends and supporters who sent me thoughtful feedback today. I made some comments that are clearly being taken out of context. While I should have chosen my words more carefully, anyone who knows me understands I would never advocate for violence.’

