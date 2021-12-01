Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Identified And Will Be Charged As An Adult

@GerstNation/Twitter/@nowthisnews/Twitter

Charges have been filed against the 15-year-old suspect who is alleged to have killed four people at a Michigan school.

On Tuesday, November 30, police responded to over 100 911 calls of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan.

A 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire inside the school, killing four students and injuring five others, including a teacher. Now prosecutors have filed charges, announced that they are planning to try the suspect as an adult and have released the suspect’s name, Ethan Crumbley.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that Crumbley has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count terrorism causing death. He has also been charged with seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At the press conference on Wednesday, December 1, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed that Crumbley allegedly fired more than 30 rounds during the attack and police recovered 18 live rounds of ammunition on the suspect when he was taken into custody.

When discussing the charges of first-degree murder, McDonald said that authorities have substantial evidence that the shooting was premeditated ‘well before the incident’. She also revealed that there is a ‘mountain of digital evidence’.

According to Bouchard, the school met with the parents of Crumbley the day before the shooting due to ‘behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning.’

‘In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school,’ Bouchard said. ‘The content of that meeting obviously is part of the investigation, but we did not learn of that meeting, nor of the content of that meeting until after the shooting and during this investigation.’

Prosecutors are considering charging both of Crumbley’s parents, as the boy’s father is the one who purchased the gun allegedly used in the attack.

After the incident, a parent said that her son stayed home from school in anticipation of something bad happening. ‘He was not in school today,’ she said. ‘He just said that ‘Ma I don’t feel comfortable. None of the kids that we go to school with are going today,’’

McDonald concluded by pleading for stricter gun laws. ‘If the incident yesterday with four children being murdered and multiple children being injured is not enough to revisit our gun laws, I don’t know what is,’ she said.

