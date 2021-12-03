Michigan School Shooting: Parents Charged After Their Son Allegedly Killed Four Students
The parents of a student accused of a school shooting in Michigan have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.
Ethan Crumbley is accused of having opened fire in the halls of Oxford High School earlier this week, causing the deaths of four classmates and injuring seven others.
The 15-year-old has since been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes, with investigators describing the attack as a methodical and deliberate massacre.
Four days before the shooting, Crumbley’s father James purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 gun allegedly used in the shooting, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, per USA Today.
Speaking to WJR-AM, McDonald said the gun ‘seems to have been just freely available’ to Crumbley.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office has now filed the charges against Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer, with news of the charges reported by the Associated Press.
McDonald is expected to formally announce the charges at a press conference at midday local time today, December 3.
The prosecutor addressed the possibility of charging the parents earlier this week, The Independent reports, saying:
We know that owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals, particularly minors.
We know that and we have to hold individuals accountable who don’t do that.
The parents of a child who violates firearm-related statutes on school property or in a school vehicle can be held criminally liable under Michigan law if they knew the child’s intentions or furthered their actions.
