Michigan School Shooting: Parents Saw Gun Drawings On School Assignment, Court Hears
Violent drawings made by Ethan Crumbley and seen by his parents prior to the Michigan school shooting have been revealed in court.
The 15-year-old is said to have doodled drawings of a gun and a bullet on a school assignment about congruent triangles, which was spotted by a teacher on the morning of the deadly shooting at Oxford High School on November 30.
Words reading ‘thoughts won’t stop, help me’, ‘the world is dead’ and ‘my life is useless’ were also written on the note, however, when confronted about the drawings Crumbley claimed they were for a ‘video game he was designing’, according to a letter written by Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne.
Prosecutors filed the drawings as part of documents on Thursday, December 23, alleging the teenager had scribbled over some parts and added mock cheerful phrases after being caught out.
Images of the assignment also revealed a drawing of a person apparently lying in a pool of blood, while in later edits Crumbley is said to have added notes reading ‘video game this is’, ‘were [sic] all friends here’ and ‘OHS Rocks!’
The documents came as part of records filed from prosecutors opposing a reduction in the bond set for Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer, who have been charged in connection to the shooting with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.
The filing, cited by the New York Post, reads:
What is novel about this case is that [the parents] were made aware, in graphic form, of the serious risk posed by their son prior to the shooting. This is not a case of hindsight, where parents later wish they could have done something. These parents could have done something.
Despite having all this knowledge, [defendants] failed to take even the simplest action that would have prevented the massacre. All they had to do was tell the school that they recently purchased a gun for their son, ask him where the gun was, open his backpack, or just take him out.
In the letter written by Thorne, it was revealed Crumbley’s parents were called into the school after the drawings were revealed and were told they had 48 hours to get their son counselling, or the school would contact Child Protective Services.
The couple is said to have ‘refused’ to take their son home, so Crumbley returned to the class just hours before he allegedly opened fire at the school and fatally shot a number of students.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
