Michigan School Shooting: Suspect Ethan Crumbley To Appear In Court Today

Alamy

Ethan Crumbley, the teenage suspect in the Michigan school shooting, will appear in court later today, December 13.

Crumbley, 15, has been accused of killing four people – Tate Myre, 16, Hana St Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 – and injuring eight others in a shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, with his parents also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Advert 10

He’s being charged as an adult, facing one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He entered a not guilty plea on December 1.

Alamy

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have also been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and are due to appear in court in a separate hearing tomorrow, December 14.

During Crumbley’s arraignment, prosecutor Mark Keast alleged the teen ‘methodically and deliberately’ walked along the school hallways and fired his gun at the students. He then allegedly continued going at a ‘methodical pace… what is depicted on that video, honestly judge, I don’t have the words to describe how horrific that was,’ he said, CNN reports.

Advert 10

After around five minutes, the suspect went into a bathroom, by which point local police had received more than 100 calls from terrified students, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Crumbley is said to have immediately surrendered when deputies arrived.

It recently emerged that Oxford High School officials were legally entitled to search the suspect’s schoolbag, but failed to do so on the day of the shooting.

Advert 10

‘We don’t know exactly if that weapon was in his bag, where it was, we just know it was in the school and he had access to it,’ Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also told CNN. ‘We have to start addressing how somebody like [Mr Crumbley] can so easily get their hands on a weapon and we have to hold the people responsible who allowed that to happen.’

‘I’m sympathetic to parents, my husband and I have raised five children. I’m certainly not suggesting that parents should be criminally prosecuted for any bad act of a child. But in this case, you can’t possibly look at their actions and say that they didn’t have reason to believe that there was real concern about a violent act,’ she added.