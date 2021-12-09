Michigan School Shooting: Victim’s Family Files $100 Million Lawsuit
The family of a student who was a victim of the school shooting at Oxford High School is suing the school district for $100 million.
On Tuesday, November 30, a 15-year-old student named Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire inside Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan. Four students were killed in the mass shooting and five others were injured, including a teacher.
Prosecutors have charged Crumbley as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes, as investigators described the attack as a methodical and deliberate massacre. Crumbley’s parents have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.
Now the family of a student who was a victim of the shooting has filed the first lawsuit in response to the tragedy, claiming that the school district failed to protect her.
Riley Franz, age 17 was with her sister, Bella, when Crumbley allegedly opened fire inside the school. The two girls were in the bathroom when the shooting began. As they emerged from the bathroom, Riley was shot.
In the days following the tragedy, both girls have said they experience post-traumatic stress and anxiety stemming from the school shooting.
The Franz family attorney Geoffrey Fieger has now filed a lawsuit against the Oxford school district, claiming that school officials dismissed the violent threats that lead up to tragic events.
According to the lawsuit, there were plenty of warning signs that officials allegedly ignored, including two weeks prior to the shooting rampage when parents and students voiced their concerns.
The lawsuit presents a timeline of events that outline when school officials were allegedly aware that violence might take place. Oxford Principal Steven Wolf is at the center of the timeline in November, when ‘multiple concerned parents provided communications’ about threats that were being made.
On November 16, one parent told Wolf that their child was afraid to go to school:
I know it’s been investigated but my kid doesn’t feel safe at school. He didn’t even want to go back to school today.
In response to this parent’s concerns, the lawsuit states that Wolf replied with a reassurance that there was no threat:
I know I’m being redundant here, but there is absolutely no threat at the HS … large assumptions were made from a few social media posts, then the assumptions evolved into exaggerated rumors.
The lawsuit then states that district superintendent Timothy Throne delivered a message over the Oxford High School loud speaker telling students ‘to stop spreading information over social media and to stop relying on information on social media, reiterating that there were no threats that posed any danger to students at Oxford High School.’
Elsewhere court filing, the lawsuit alleges that Crumbley ‘posted countdowns and threats of bodily harm, including death, on his social media accounts, warning of violent tendencies and murderous ideology prior to actually coming to school with the handgun and ammunition to perpetuate the slaughter.’
Fieger, who also represented the family of a victim of the Columbine school shooting in 199, announced that along with the federal lawsuit, he plans to file a similar lawsuit in state court that will also seek $100 million.
