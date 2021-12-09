Michigan School Shooting: Victim’s Family Files $100 Million Lawsuit

On Tuesday, November 30, a 15-year-old student named Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire inside Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan. Four students were killed in the mass shooting and five others were injured, including a teacher.

Prosecutors have charged Crumbley as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes, as investigators described the attack as a methodical and deliberate massacre. Crumbley’s parents have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Now the family of a student who was a victim of the shooting has filed the first lawsuit in response to the tragedy, claiming that the school district failed to protect her.