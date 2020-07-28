Michigan Woman Arrested After Setting Jeep On Fire And Making It Explode Macomb County Sheriff's Office/TMZ

A woman has been arrested after an attempt to set a Jeep on fire blew up in her face.

Advert

Sydney Parham, from Fraser, Michigan, is at the centre of a viral video in which she can be seen pouring flammable liquid into a vehicle, shortly before it explodes and knocks her into the nearby car.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office later identified the 26-year-old and tracked her to her home, at which point she was taken into custody by the Roseville Police Department.

You can check out a video of the explosion below:

Advert

As per the sheriff’s report, the incident unfolded on July 22 at approximately 8am. Parham, wearing a black hoodie, had intentionally set a Jeep on fire outside the San Remo Apartments on Union Lake Road.

By the time local deputies arrived, Parham had fled the area as the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. No other people were near the Jeep at the time of the fire, the sheriff’s office noted.

Sydney Parham Macomb County Sheriff's Office

Investigators also stated that Parham and the owner of the car were known to each other as acquaintances. While claims began circulating that they were former partners, the owner, Avery Stephens, told TMZ this wasn’t the case, but that he did know her.

After being taken to Macomb County Jail, Parham was given medical treatment for the minor cuts and burns she suffered as a result of the explosion.

She has since been charged with third-degree arson. After being arraigned on Friday, July 24, Parham was released on a $20,000 bond – she’s due to return to court on August 5.