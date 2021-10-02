Middle School Drops The Letter ‘F’ From Its Grading System

Sunrise Park Middle School Community/Facebook/YouTube

The letter ‘F’ has been dropped from a Minnesota middle school’s grading system.

The school now has a grading system which goes from an A to an I, with any score below an I not receiving a letter grade.

Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake released a video last week to announce the new grading system, which they said had been developed partly to aid the fight against systemic racism.

The school has claimed the letter F encourages systemic racism and stressed that it will allow students who fail exams to retake them, MailOnline reports.

The reformed scale sees any student who scores higher than 92.5% receive an A, while the new ‘I’ is any score from 50 to 59%. Anything below an I will not receive a grade letter.

Associate Principal Norman Bell said students would now instead be encouraged to redo and look over any exams, projects, papers or quizzes and that students will be given 10 days to do so after receiving their grade result.

In the new system, students will also not be deducted any marks if the work is handed in late or if there has been any behavioural issues or bad attitudes.

School Principal Christina Pierre stressed that children should not be expected or pressured to get anything right first time. ‘There’s other ways that we can communicate those things to parents,’ she said.

In order for students to progress, she added that students will also be aided in properly preparing and studying for any retakes.

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators 2021 Superintendent of the Year was awarded to the district’s superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak. However, he is uncertain whether other districts will follow suit and adopt similar grading scales.

Upon receiving the award, Kazmierczak attributed grading systems as being one of the biggest factors to perpetuate systematic racism and inequality.

The website stated:

Dr. Kazmierczak and [the school district] believe grades should be a measure of what a student knows and has mastered in a given course. Grading should not be a behavior punishment and should not be a measure of how well a student can survive stress at home.

The news follows another YouTube announcement made by Principal Pierre five months ago, which said an anonymous Instagram account and group chat was made to send direct messages towards ‘several students of colour’ at the school.

She called the messages, ‘disrespectful, inappropriate and disgusting’ and said that they promoted an unsafe environment. According to Pierre, the school was working with authorities to uncover those responsible for the account.

