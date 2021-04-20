Mike Lindell Was Just Pranked By Someone Pretending To Be Trump

ZTPetrizzo/Twitter

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was prank-called by someone pretending to be Donald Trump while trying to launch his social network.

Advert 10

Dubbed a ’48-hour FRANK-a-thon’, the businessman has been ranting and raving about all sorts of right-wing issues, whether it’s grievances with vaccines or having a nation ‘under God’ again – as I type, he’s still going. Naturally, some people have seen it as a chance for mischief.

During a phone-in section of the bizarre stream, Lindell was informed Trump was on the line. ‘Hello everyone,’ he seemingly said. ‘We have the president here, our real president, everyone. Hello, Mr President,’ Lindell replied.

The prank didn’t last long, with the caller then shouting, ‘ , b*tches! before Lindell hastily hung up, saying, ‘You see what they’re doing? They’re attacking us!’

Advert 10

The caller was later revealed as James Winder, the host of The Macron Show podcast. ‘He’s totally asking for it, spreading constant lies about vaccines and voter fraud. He’s a narcissist and a fraudster spreading poisonous information to people. I feel I’m doing a duty by wasting his time and embarrassing him,’ he told The Huffington Post.

Others also got involved in the prank calls, with one person pretending to be a reporter from The Wall Street Journal. ‘You see what they’re doing everybody? That was an attack,’ Lindell urged again.

Lindell has become the subject of mockery all across the internet, even stretching to the attention of Jimmy Kimmel. ‘I have to admit, it was one of the least productive days that we’ve had here at our office in quite some time,’ the TV host said.

Advert 10

He continued, ‘You know, a lot of people said the CEO of a pillow company couldn’t successfully launch a major social media site – and those people were 100% correct… really, I highly recommend it. It’s like the Jerry Lewis telethon, if Jerry was on a public access channel and crack.’

Elaborating on the ‘free speech’ aspect of Frank, Lindell earlier said, ‘All the cancels of our First Amendment rights we’re seeing right now, well guess what? It’s coming back. You’re not going to have to worry about what you’re saying and worry about being able to speak out freely.’

However, he added, ‘You don’t get to use the c-word, the f-word, the n-word, or god’s name in vain… free speech is not pornography. Free speech is not… I’m going to kill you. It’s very well-defined in our mission statement.’

Advert 10