Mike Pence 'Highly Unlikely' To Pursue Removing Trump Through 25th Amendment PA Images

Vice President Mike Pence is said to be ‘highly unlikely’ to invoke the 25th Amendment against Donald Trump despite encouragement from US politicians.

Calls for the president’s removal have rocketed in the wake of a riot earlier this week, when Republican supporters stormed the Capitol building after Trump encouraged them to protest Joe Biden’s election win.

The president caused outrage by telling rioters that he ‘loved’ them, and in the past two days both politicians and members of the public have expressed belief that Trump should be impeached or that Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment, which would allow the VP and the Cabinet to remove Trump from office.

A source close to Pence told CNN that several Cabinet secretaries have been informally discussing the matter following inquiries to Pence’s advisers, but the VP is apparently ‘highly unlikely’ to proceed because the effort is expected to be unsuccessful.

Trump is already set to leave the White House on January 20, when he will be succeded by President-elect Biden.

Pence advisers further iterated the vice president’s views to Business Insider, with one saying the decision to invoke the 25th Amendment was ‘not happening’. The VP is said to be avoiding the move out of fears it could ‘spiral the country even further into chaos and partisan divide’.

Mike Pence at White House press conference PA Images

Administration officials cited by CNN said Pence has not discussed invoking the 25th Amendment with any Cabinet officials, but two Cabinet secretaries are said to have made calls about demanding a Cabinet meeting with Trump to confront him about his actions in relation to the riot.

In the meeting, a majority of the Cabinet could invoke the 25th Amendment and strip Trump of his presidency.

The secretaries are said not to be alone in their determination as Chiefs of staff of federal departments have also been calling each other to discuss the possibility of calling a meeting, though some officials are wary of the risks of holding a Cabinet meeting amid national discussions about the 25th Amendment.

Donald Trump PA Images

After two months of denial, Trump finally conceded the election in a video shared last night, January 7. The president stated that his sole focus going forward would be ensuring a ‘smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power’ as Biden takes over.

The video came just one day after Trump told his supporters he would ‘never concede’, and a White House adviser has alleged the president only chose to record the video because his presidency is being threatened by talks of impeachment and the 25th Amendment.

The adviser said:

I think that video was done only because almost all his senior staff was about to resign, and impeachment is imminent. That message and tone should have been relayed election night… not after people died.

Four people lost their lives in the January 6 riot, after which Pence confirmed that he had broken with Trump and would not overturn the election.