unilad
Advert

Mike Pence Officially Breaks With Trump, Confirms He Won’t Overturn Election

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Jan 2021 18:39
Mike Pence Officially Breaks With Trump, Confirms He Won't Overturn ElectionMike Pence Officially Breaks With Trump, Confirms He Won't Overturn ElectionPA Images

Vice President Mike Pence has informed lawmakers that he doesn’t have the legal powers to reject the Electoral College votes that have been cast for President-elect Joe Biden.

This is despite sitting president Donald Trump continuing to pile pressure on him to do so during his ‘Save America’ rally, which was held today at The Ellipse.

Advert
TrumpTrumpPA Images

In a letter released today, Vice President Pence addressed members of Congress prior to a joint session to count the electoral tally:

It is my considered judgment than my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrained me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.

Despite Pence having no legal way of overturning the results of the US election, President Trump continued to press him to do just this during today’s rally, stating:

Advert

Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country. And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you.

Trump, who has vowed he will ‘never concede’, added:

So I hope Mike has the courage to do what he has to do and I hope he doesn’t listen to the RINOs and the stupid people that he’s listening to.

Mike PenceMike PencePA Images
Advert

Shortly afterwards, Pence formalised his position on this matter in his letter to Congress.

President-elect Biden will officially become President on January 20, having won the US election with 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232. There is no evidence to suggest that widespread electoral fraud happened during the 2020 election.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Shots Allegedly Fired By Pro-Trump Rioters In Capitol Building
News

Shots Allegedly Fired By Pro-Trump Rioters In Capitol Building

Trump Says He Will ‘Never Concede’ Loss To Biden 64 Days After Election
News

Trump Says He Will ‘Never Concede’ Loss To Biden 64 Days After Election

British Scientists Developing World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine Smart Patch
Health

British Scientists Developing World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine Smart Patch

Weed Is Replacing Alcohol For Nearly Half Of Cannabis Consumers During Pandemic
News

Weed Is Replacing Alcohol For Nearly Half Of Cannabis Consumers During Pandemic

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Mike Pence, Now, Politics, President Donald Trump, US Election, US Politics

Credits

Mike Pence/Twitter

  1. Mike Pence/Twitter

    @Mike_Pence

 