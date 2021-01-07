Mike Pence Urged To Invoke 25th Amendment And Remove Trump After Capitol Siege

Mike Pence Urged To Invoke 25th Amendment And Remove Trump After Capitol Seige PA Images

US politicians are putting pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows a sitting president to be removed from office if it’s believed they’re incapable of carrying out their duties.

It comes after Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol building in Washington DC to disrupt the Congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

However, the marches quickly turned to violence, with four people confirmed to be dead and 52 arrested after protesters stormed into the Capitol building using force to overthrow the police guards.

Mike Pence at White House press conference PA Images

Hours after violent clashes had escalated between protesters and authorities, Trump took to Twitter with a video telling protesters he loves them, but asking them to go home.

‘You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order,’ he said in the video, which has been flagged as misleading by Twitter.

‘We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time, there’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country.’

Both Twitter and Facebook have also been forced to delete a number of posts from the incumbent president after they violated policies. The video has since been removed and Trump has been blocked by almost all social media platforms.

Now, a number of officials are calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the American Constitution, just two weeks before office is due to be handed over to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

‘Whether you like Vice President Pence or not, the fact is he is more fit for office… we need a commander-in-chief that will fulfill his constitutional responsibilities,’ Attorney General for the District of Columbia Karl Racine told CNN.

‘I would ask the vice president, please go the next step. Do your constitutional duty. Protect America, stand up for democracy, and invoke the 25th Amendment.’

The request was backed by Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who tweeted:

Tonight, I am asking Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from office. The eyes of the world are upon us, and the President’s incitement of violence, his inducement of chaos, and his inability to faithfully ‘discharge the powers and duties of his office’ make it clear. The President has refused to protect our democracy and must be removed.

‘Even in his video announcement this afternoon, President Trump revealed that he is not mentally sound and is still unable to process and accept the results of the 2020 election,’ members of the House Judiciary Committee said in a joint statement.

‘President Trump’s willingness to incite violence and social unrest to overturn the election results by force clearly meet this standard. So too are his recent Tweets, which Twitter has since deleted, saying the election was stolen and that today’s riots are the things and events that happen.’

If Pence does decide to invoke the amendment, it will be the first time in American history that a sitting president has been removed for anything other than health issues.