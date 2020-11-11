Mike Pompeo Says There Will Be 'Smooth Transition' To 2nd Trump Administration Despite Biden Win PA

Despite Trump losing the 2020 election, it seems members of his administration are still preparing for a second term.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo recently made the remark that ‘there will be a smooth transition to our second Trump administration’, as Trump and his team continue to reject the election result and claim voter fraud, despite no evidence being found.

Next month, December 14, the Electoral College is set to formally confirm Biden’s victory, who will then be sworn into office in January.

Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump PA

However, Pompeo’s stance seems to indicate the White House is not prepared to cooperate with the Democrats, as Sky News reports.

Pompeo said:

There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. Right. We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there’ll be electors selected. There’s a process. The constitution lays it out pretty clearly.

However, the secretary of state also seemed to admit the next leader of the US might not be Donald Trump, saying, ‘The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today and successful with the president who is in office on January 20th, a minute after noon, is also successful’.

Pompeo, who has been on Trump’s team since the end of Obama’s presidency in 2017, added, ‘I went through a transition… I’ve been on the other side of this’. When asked whether he believed in the claims regarding voter fraud and ‘illegal votes’ being counted, or if he thinks key states Biden won, like Pennsylvania and Michigan could be overturned, Pompeo didn’t not answer the question directly.

U.S President Trump Roundtable on Border Security PA Images

In a recent report from the Organization of American States (OAS), a team of 28 international observers found no evidence of voting irregularities.

Though most presidencies are transferred from the incumbent to the president-elect smoothly, former Homeland Security chiefs have said the US could face a security crisis if Trump does not go peacefully, as Forbes reports.

In a statement released by the Citizens for a Strong Democracy, a nonpartisan and nonprofit group, Tom Ridge, Michael Chertoff, Janet Napolitano and Jeh C. Johnson, who served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, wrote, ‘At this point of heightened risk for our nation, we do not have a single day to spare to begin the transition. For the good of the nation, we must start now.’