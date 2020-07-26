Million Unmasked March Takes Place In Illinois But Only 250 People Turn Up

Million Unmasked March Takes Place But Only 250 People Turn Up PA Images

Organisers of the Million Unmasked March in Illinois say they didn’t get the turnout they wanted, after only 250 people showed up.

Following the state seeing a spike in new coronavirus cases, the Illinois State Board of Education is looking to make masks compulsory for students to wear when returning to school this autumn – something the Million Unmasked March was campaigning against.

The demonstration came just a day after the Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker put four of the state’s counties on ‘warning level’ status due to dangerously increased numbers of COVID cases, reported Chicago Sun Times.

Earlier this week, Pritzker said, ‘The enemy is not the mask. If you’re not wearing a mask in public, you’re endangering everyone around you, so the enemy is you.’

Despite the fact it has been proven that wearing a mask can be effective, protesters still think children shouldn’t be made to wear one.

The rally questioned the severity of the virus in children and their ability to pass it on, as well as noting the unlikelihood of students keeping the mask on all day.

Michael Rebresh, one of the event’s organisers, told The New York Times, ‘Did we have the turnout we wanted? No, we didn’t. But the folks who did turn out showed up with great spirit.’

The private Facebook group for the march has more than 8,000 members, but not even 5% of them turned up.

In another statement to WSIL TV, Rebresh said:

This is a free country. If I don’t want to live in Illinois, I can move but no state owns my child. I’m not an indentured servant to the state. They don’t get to tell me what to do. […] You know what I’m doing? I’m teaching my children that no, you’re not going to die from COVID-19. You might get sick. Everybody might get sick, but there’s a 99.6% recovery rate with this virus.

Rebresh isn’t the only one to think this. Last week Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a radio interview that students who contract the virus will ‘get over it’. Parson is wanting to get kids back to school as soon as possible, despite the ongoing health crisis.

In the interview on The Mark Cox show, he said:

These kids have got to get back to school – they’re at the lowest risk possible, and if they do get COVID-19, which they will, and they will when they go to school, they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctors offices – they’re going to go home and get over it and most of it all proves out to be that way.

It is unknown if children in Missouri will be made to wear masks if they return to school in September.