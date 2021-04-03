unilad
Millionaire Business Man Who Died In Plane Crash ‘Had Secret Life Financing Cocaine Submarine’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Apr 2021 18:32
Marty Tibbitts/Facebook/DEA

Federal prosecutors have said the late Marty Tibbitts was funding a secret cocaine submarine before his death.

The Michigan millionaire died in 2018 in a plane crash after it nosedived into a dairy farm in Wisconsin. The ordeal also killed 50 cows.

Now, three years on from his death, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has accused him of funding ‘The Torpedo’, a submarine which would have been used to transport cocaine around the globe.

PexelsNiamh Shackleton

So-called cocaine subs have been on the rise in recent years with drug gangs hoping they will enable them to transport the narcotics without being detected.

The news of Tibbitts involvement came as part of federal indictment against Ylli Didani, the leader of a drug smuggling gang that transports cocaine to countries such as United States, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Canada.

Didani was arrested last week in Canada, the Independent reports, and has since been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and money laundering.

In the wake of his arrest, an indictment has been issued which reveals details of a man allegedly providing more than $1.8 million towards Didani’s drug ring.

Marty Tibbitts/FacebookMarty Tibbitts/Facebook

Tibbitts is not named in the legal document, but his identity has been confirmed by The Detroit News by using his the biographical information listed, according to MailOnline.

Supposedly the late 50-year-old millionaire first got involved with the gang in 2015. A year later, Tibbitts sent them a cheque for $864,000 that was eventually cashed at a pawn shop or gold exchange business.

The indictment states that, in total, Tibbitts gave Didani’s operation $1.8 million. Some of this money went towards the submarine after the pair put together over $12,000 via cryptocurrency and an Albanian bank account to have it created.

However, it’s believed these plans fell apart following Tibbitts’ death.

