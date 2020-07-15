Millionaire Tech CEO, 33, Found Dismembered Next To Electric Saw In Apartment Fahim Saleh/Facebook

The body of a decapitated and dismembered man has been found inside a Manhattan apartment, alongside an electric saw police believe was used in the attack.

Law enforcement officials discovered the body in the Lower East Side building after a relative carried out a welfare check at the man’s apartment and called police, sources said.

Police sources believe the victim to be 33-year-old Fahim Saleh, the CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada, who is listed as the owner of the apartment. While investigators believe this to be the case, they are still waiting for the Medical Examiner to confirm his identity.

millionaire found murdered in apartment Fahim Saleh/Facebook

Police are now hunting for a ‘professional killer’ after video surveillance footage inside the building appeared to show Saleh’s last moments.

The footage reportedly showed the victim getting into the elevator on Monday, July 13, quickly followed by a second man who was dressed in a suit, wearing gloves, a hat and had a mask over his face.

As Saleh walked out onto his floor the footage showed him falling immediately, possibly shot or stunned. ‘The perp had a suitcase,’ one police source told the Daily News. ‘He was very professional.’

The alarm was raised by one of Saleh’s relatives on Tuesday, July 14, after she visited the victim’s apartment when she became concerned she hadn’t heard from him that day. She immediately called emergency services upon discovering his dismembered body, an NYPD spokesperson said.

tech CEO found dead in apartment Fahim Saleh/Facebook

When the NYPD arrived at the seventh-floor condo, sources said they discovered a number of contractor bags near the torso but didn’t immediately open them to see if the body parts were inside.

NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Carlos Nieves said all of the body parts were found at the scene but declined to give specifics on where. ‘We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,’ he said.

Police were later seen questioning a sobbing woman in the lobby of the building. ‘She was really upset. Crying. Shaking,’ local resident Danny Faust told the New York Post.

tech ceo found dead apartment fahims/Twitter

He continued:

She was just sitting there but you can tell her legs were shaking. She’s nervous. She was crying like, you know, wiping her eyes. She was screaming when she first came down.

Faust, 40, said he headed over to the building after noticing a heavy police presence, adding: ‘Dead body? Okay. But when you hear chopped up and dismembered? That’s it. That’s a sick type of mind for somebody to do that.’

Detectives are currently waiting for the results of fingerprint and forensics tests, police sources said.

Saleh was a business and technology entrepreneur. In 2015, he started the ride-hailing company Pathao in Bangladesh, later developing a similar company, Gokada, in Nigeria in 2017. He also launched a venture capital firm, Adventure Capital, in New York in 2018.