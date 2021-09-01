Millionaires Set To Evict Homeless Man Living In Cave Because He ‘Spoils Their Views’
A group of millionaires from New Zealand have attempted to evict a homeless man living in a cave close to their luxurious homes.
A 64-year-old Māori man known only as Awhi moved into the cave back in 2020, setting up a makeshift kitchen complete with pots, pans and even shelves. He had previously lived in a local park but was moved on once the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
The wealthy homeowners, who live in multi-million dollar residences around Mt Drury Reserve in the beach town of Mt Maunganui, were unhappy about Awhi setting up camp so close by, believing he was spoiling their waterfront views of the famed beach.
Father of five Awhi, who is also a grandfather, told Stuff.NZ:
There is no housing out there, mate. It was the only place I could find shelter, in the rock. It might seem pretty grim but to me it is just a shelter, somewhere to stay warm.
There are a lot of other people in the world today that are worse off than I am. Who am I to complain?
Awhi, who has previously worked as a builder and in forestry, went on to state the neighbouring homeowners wanted him out, and that there had been a residents meeting about him, enlisting the help of former opposition leader, Tauranga MP Simon Bridges.
Bridges confirmed to Stuff.NZ that he had been approached by locals who wanted Awhi to be moved on, stating, ‘If I had a couple of million dollars of mortgage there I might feel the same’.
The MP went on to assert that the real answer to the issue would be to provide more permanent social housing for homeless people, noting that, just five years ago, Awhi would have been helped into ‘some form of social housing’.
Simone Cuers, manager of The People’s Project in Tauranga, told Stuff.NZ a ‘critical’ lack of affordable housing in Tauranga has placed additional pressure on residents.
Many people who were put in temporary accommodation during lockdown last year are yet to be given a more permanent place to live.
Awhi, who has been homeless for several years, revealed he had been visited by police officers and council staff and they had since ‘come to an understanding’. He added that they can ‘moan and groan’, but can’t actually move him on, emphasising ‘there is no housing out there’.
