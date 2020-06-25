Millions Demand Justice For Elijah McClain Who Died In Police Custody Last Year CBS/PA

Millions of people from across the world are asking Colorado officials to reexamine the circumstances that led to the death of Elijah McClain in August 2019.

Advert

Elijah, 23, was approached by Aurora police officers while walking home from a convenience store. The Aurora Police Department later stated that a 911 caller had reported a ‘suspicious person’ wearing a ski mask, and that Elijah – who had not committed any crime – had ‘resisted arrest’.

After tackling Elijah to the ground, officers put him in a chokehold and called for first responders to inject him with ketamine. Elijah suffered a heart attack on the way to hospital and passed away days later, after having been declared brain dead.

You can find out more about this story here:

Advert

As per the incident overview written by District Attorney Dave Young, Officer Nathan Woodyard approached Elijah and requested that he stop walking. Elijah reportedly ‘appeared to ignore’ this command, and ‘continued walking’.

The situation escalated after Officer Woodyard grabbed at Elijah’s arm, while Officer Jason Rosenblatt grabbed the other. Woodyard later said that he had believed Elijah may have weapons on him, but that he was resisting a search. No weapons were found on his person.

Bodycam footage shows Elijah crying, vomiting, and repeatedly telling officer that he was unable to breathe, stating:

I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do any fighting. Why are you attacking me? I don’t even kill flies.

Aurora Police Department officers Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt, and Randy Roedema were put on temporary administrative leave following Elijah’s death. They were reinstated three months later after the district attorney decided not to file charges against them.

In September 2019, Elijah’s sister, Naomi McClain, told Denver7 he had been wearing an open face ski mask, as ‘he had anaemia and would sometimes get cold’. He had been listening to music on his way home that day after buying some iced tea for a cousin.

Almost a year after his death, a Change.org petition demanding a more in-depth investigation into the case has gained well over two million signatures in the space of just three weeks.

Advert

Creator of the petition Piper Rundell told CBS News how she had been moved to take action after one of Elijah’s colleagues told her about his death while ‘nearly in tears’.

She said:

Hearing that there were cases of police brutality that were happening so close to where I lived kind of inspired me to start the petition — I was just hoping I could do something. When the petition got 100 signatures I was so thrilled … I’m sure you can imagine my excitement when there were 100,000 signatures and now it’s gained over 2 million.

Piper added:

I’ve noticed a lot more stories about Elijah’s life rather than the story of his death. People are talking about what an amazing person that he was and even how he used to play music for cats at shelters so they weren’t lonely. I think that this has inspired a lot of people to sign and share the story of his life.

On Tuesday, June 9, the city of Aurora announced they would be moving forward with an independent investigation into Elijah’s death.

The McClain family’s attorney, Mari Newman, made told CBS4:

An independent investigation is long overdue. It should not take a citizen petition and public pressure for there to be an independent investigation when members of law enforcement torture and kill an innocent man. The City of Aurora and the District Attorney should not have to be told to do their jobs – they are accountable to the people.

It’s anticipated that an interim report from the independent investigation will be completed by mid-July.