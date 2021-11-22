Milwaukee Christmas Parade SUV Suspect Identified And Charged

Wisconsin DOJ/PA Images

Law enforcement officers have identified a suspect in connection with the SUV that ploughed into the Milwaukee Christmas Parade, killing five people and injuring 40.

On the afternoon of Sunday, November 21, a suspect drove a red Ford SUV through barricades set up around the parade, ploughing into crowds of people who’d lined the streets.

Officers have identified the person of of interest as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, AP News reports. Officials said Brooks was being questioned about an earlier crime, described as an argument involving a knife, while also saying the investigation is still in its early stages.

Now it’s been confirmed that Darrell Brooks has officially been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Police also shared he was involved in a domestic disturbance before the incident took place.

Posting yesterday evening, the city of Waukesha confirmed the number of fatalities, while noting that information was still being collected. It’s unclear at the time of writing what the motivation behind the incident was.

As reported by NBC News earlier today, local hospitals reported treating at least 28 people who’d been injured during the incident.

This number included 15 patients treated at Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee as well as 13 at Summit’s Aurora Medical Center. In a statement, Summit said three patients were in a critical condition.

At least one Catholic priest was injured during the incident, as well as multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic school children, as per Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokesperson Sandra Peterson.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said to be providing assistance.