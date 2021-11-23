unilad
Milwaukee DA Makes Bail Admission Over Parade Suspect

by : Shola Lee on : 23 Nov 2021 08:57
Milwaukee DA Makes Bail Admission Over Parade Suspect

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has admitted it made a mistake granting bail to Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

On Sunday, November 21, a red Ford SUV was driven into the Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing five and injuring 48. Brooks was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Just over a week earlier, on November 11, Brooks posted a $1,000 cash bond for disorderly conduct, bail jumping and resisting an officer. These charges related to an incident on November 2 that involved the mother of one of his children.

Milwaukee Christmas Parade

Brooks is said to have followed the woman in the street with his car, telling her to get in the vehicle. Copies of the arrest warrant, obtained by the MailOnline, revealed that Brooks reportedly followed the woman to a gas station, punched her ‘with a closed fist’ and then ‘ran her over’.

On Monday, November 22, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office released a statement admitting the bail was ‘inappropriately low’.

Milwaukee Christmas Parade

It continued:

The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail.

This office is currently conducting an internal review of the decision to make the recent bail recommendation in this matter in order to determine the appropriate next steps.

Brooks faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide after the incident on Sunday that left five dead and 48 injured.

The victims have since been named as: Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owens, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 82.

Speaking of the tragedy, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said:

Our community needs to heal from physical injury and emotional trauma and what was taken from us by this senseless act.

Prior to the dispute on Monday, police sources told The Washington Post that Brooks was allegedly involved in an altercation involving a knife but fled the scene before police arrived.

Brooks has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1999. His prior charges include domestic abuse, violent behaviour and an allegation that he used a vehicle as a weapon weeks before the parade.

The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office said it expected to file charges this afternoon, November 23.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

