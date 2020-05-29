Mining Company Rio Tinto Blows Up 46,000-Year-Old Aboriginal Sacred Caves In Western Australia

It saddens us that something that we have got a deep connection to has been destroyed. That site, for us, that’s where our ancestors were occupying their traditional land. From generation to generation stories have been passed down to us around that occupation.

Traditionally we hand that [heritage] down to the next generation, but in this case we won’t have anything to show the next generation and to tell them stories about what has happened there and what’s been passed down from our ancestors.