Mining Giant BHP Plans To Destroy At Least Forty 15,000-Year-Old Aboriginal Sites
BHP could destroy between 40 and 86 Aboriginal sites in Western Australia to make room for a huge mining operation.
The mining giant plans to expand its $4.5 billion South Flank iron ore mining operation in central Pilbara, which is known for hosting thousands of Aboriginal people, despite acknowledging strong opposition from locals.
Sadly, those whose homes are to be destroyed have been left unable to lodge official objections against the mining plans, under section 18 of the Western Australia Heritage Act.
The Banjima people are also unable to publicly voice their concerns after they signed comprehensive agreements with BHP as part of a native title settlement, in which the mining company agreed to financial benefits for locals if they supported the South Flank project.
However, the Banjima people are said to have told the Western Australian government that they didn’t want the archeological areas to be damaged, saying the ‘impending harm’ to the area is ‘is a further significant cumulative loss to the cultural values of the Banjima people’.
In response, BHP has said it won’t disturb the ancient Aboriginal site without extensively consulting with the Banjima people first.
As per the Canberra Times, a spokesperson said:
We take a sustainable approach to our mining operations and work in partnership with traditional owners to ensure that each stage of development is informed by their views.
We will not disturb the sites identified without further extensive consultation with the Banjima people.
This will include further scientific study and discussion on mitigation and preservation.
According to reports in the Guardian, a survey carried out by BHP found rock shelters that had been occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years, with evidence showing that ‘occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years’.
Maitland Parker, chairman for the Banjima Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, said in a statement:
The Banjima people do not support the destruction of sites of cultural significance.
We stand with all Aboriginal traditional owners and particularly our Pilbara brothers and sisters, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura at this time, in our abhorrence at the destruction of the Juukan rock shelters.
The Western Australian government is hoping to pass a new Aboriginal cultural heritage bill later this year, which will provide agreements between traditional owners and companies to consider new information and be amended by mutual consent.
