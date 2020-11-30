Minister Says A Scotch Egg Could Count As A Substantial Meal In Pub PA Images

Ordering a single scotch egg at a pub or restaurant could count as a ‘substantial meal’ and entitle people to drink alcohol under the new tier system, a minister has said.

If the scotch egg was served as part of a table service, it could meet the criteria for a customer to also be allowed to order alcohol, Environment Secretary George Eustice said.

Under the new tier restrictions, pubs and restaurants in Tier 2 areas will be allowed to re-open on Wednesday, December 2, but may only serve alcohol to those ordering a meal. The new restrictions are due to be voted on by MPs tomorrow, December 1.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Eustice said what is deemed a ‘substantial meal’ is ‘understood very much by the restaurant trade’.

PA Images

‘I think a Scotch egg probably would count as a substantial meal if there were table service and often that might be as a starter. But yes, I think it would,’ he said, the Evening Standard reports.

‘But this is a term that is understood in licensing since you can have the concept of a table licence for alcohol that also requires you to serve a substantial meal,’ he added.

On November 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed what will happen after the month-long lockdown restrictions lift in the UK on December 2.

Johnson said that a stricter tier system will be enforced during the coming winter.

Boris Johnson PA

It will be similar to the last tier system, whereby three tiers were introduced depending on that area’s infection and death rates. Areas in tier 1 implemented the least strict rules, while tier 3 areas saw gyms and other places where people gather shut.

Johnson said that tighter rules will mean tier 3 areas will still see gyms, pubs, and restaurants closed, and public gatherings banned. Lower infection rate areas, such as tier 1, look set to allow up to 4,000 people to gather for outdoor events.

Eustice told LBC that the new restrictions placing parts of England back into a three-tier system may end by February ‘if that’s what Parliament wants’.

The rule of six will also come back into play regarding outdoor meet-ups for different households, so they can mingle in a socially-distanced manner.

In his announcement, Johnson also said that new trained officers will be employed to enforce new and tighter restrictions, but offered no specifics on their role and authority just yet.