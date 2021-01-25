Minister Storms Off GMB After Being Confronted By Piers Morgan On Insulting Comments About UK Public ITV

A UK government minister stormed off Good Morning Britain after being confronted by Piers Morgan.

Morgan’s interviewing tactics went viral recently amid the free school meals controversy, taking on Health Secretary Matt Hancock about whether he regretted voting against the legislation in the first place.

This time, he’s come up against Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey regarding the reasons behind the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate.

Coffey discussed the country’s deaths due to coronavirus, with the toll now standing at 97,939, saying: ‘Some of that will be recognising the age of our population, some of that will be recognising the obesity of our population. But we’ve been learning throughout how we can improve the different ways of trying to help people during this.’

She continued: ‘At the same time, I’m very conscious of the economic impact that it’s had particularly on young people.’

Morgan then stepped in, with both him and co-host Susanna Reid acknowledging a rare occasion where a minister actually gave an answer.

Morgan then said: ‘So are you saying the reason for us having the worst death rate in the world is because of the public, they’re too old and they’re too fat?’

Coffey replied: ‘I think that’s a very insulting thing you just said.’ Morgan said: ‘You said it, you just said it.’ She then added: ‘I’m conscious that there’s a variety of factors which will have led people to sadly being ill during this time, sadly this translating into deaths.’

Morgan then asked: ‘What did you find insulting? You said two reasons for the fact we have the worst death rate.’

Coffey said: ‘I also need to point out that you started this interview late. Unfortunately I have to go to other broadcasters as well. I wish we’d had more time.’

Morgan replied: ‘Well you can come back anytime, I haven’t interviewed you since May. It was you who boycotted the programme. Please don’t play the ‘you haven’t given me enough time’ card, because we gave you eight months and you didn’t turn up.’

Soon after, she said she had to go to another broadcaster. ‘You’re not gonna explain why you think I was the one insulting,’ Morgan said, before she hung up the call. On his Twitter account, Morgan wrote of Coffey: ‘Just extraordinary arrogance.’

BBC presenter Gavin Ramjaun shared the clip, writing: ‘Therese Coffey just hit end on the zoom… after being questioned on age and obesity as a factor in rising COVID deaths. I sense ego could be a factor in bailing. We just want answers.’