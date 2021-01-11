Ministers Considering Tougher Lockdown Restrictions As COVID Cases Rise

Tougher restrictions PA Images

Ministers are reportedly considering tougher lockdown restrictions as members of the public aren’t sticking to lockdown rules as strictly as they should be doing.

A ban on exercising with another person outside your household as well as mandatory face coverings in offices are among the rules that may be reviewed as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

New Lockdown Will Last Until At Least March, Michael Gove Says PA Images

A source has reportedly informed The Telegraph the rule allowing for two people to mix for exercise purposes is ‘being used as an excuse for people to go for a coffee in the park with their friend,’ adding, ‘It may be we tighten up on things like that’.

There are also reports that even support bubbles may be stopped due to escalating infection rates, with people potentially being told that they can only leave their homes once every week.

Yesterday, January 10, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with his Cabinet to discuss whether or not the current lockdown restrictions are working suitably.

Among the topics being discussed was reportedly an expansion regarding facemask rules, meaning they could become compulsory in some outdoor settings. For example, in supermarket queues and within some workplaces.

Boris PA Images

As per The Telegraph, a Downing Street source has said that the focus will be on enforcing the current regime. However, they also want to ensure ‘people aren’t using their own creativeness to interpret the rules how they want to’.

Over the course of the weekend, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove is also said to have chaired a separate emergency committee where attendees discussed possible tougher measures and initiatives to increase compliance.

Speaking with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, January 10, Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged members of the public to stay at home, stating:

Every flexibility can be fatal… this virus is so contagious it passes on and as we’ve seen it’s deadly. You might look at the rules and think, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter too much if I just do this or do that’. But these rules are not there as boundaries to be pushed, they are the limit to what people should be doing.

Analysis by Sky News found that people were moving around more than they did during the March lockdown, suggesting a drop in compliance.