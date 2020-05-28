Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Calls For Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd’s Neck To Be Arrested

Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now, and I cannot come up with a good answer to that question.

I’m calling on the Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to act on the evidence before him. I’m calling on him to charge the arresting officer in this case. We cannot turn a blind eye. It is on us as leaders to see this as it is and call it what it is.