Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Calls For Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd’s Neck To Be Arrested
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the arrest of the police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck.
The African American man was arrested by Minneapolis police on Monday, May 25, for reportedly using a counterfeit $20 note in a shop. While being detained, one of the officers knelt on his neck for a number of minutes, according to witnesses, and he lost consciousness and later died.
Following the tragic ordeal, the city’s mayor has pressed for Derek Chauvin – the officer who knelt on the Floyd’s neck – to be arrested.
All four officers involved, including Chauvin, have been fired from the force following Monday’s altercation, something which the mayor deemed the ‘right call’.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, May 27, Frey spoke about arresting Chauvin:
Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now, and I cannot come up with a good answer to that question.
I’m calling on the Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to act on the evidence before him. I’m calling on him to charge the arresting officer in this case. We cannot turn a blind eye. It is on us as leaders to see this as it is and call it what it is.
Frey isn’t alone in calling for Chauvin’s arrest; George’s sister Bridgett Floyd told NBC’s Today show that her family wanted all four officers to be arrested and charged with murder.
According to reports, Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the police force, has been investigated for the shootings of three people while on duty, one of which resulted in them dying.
