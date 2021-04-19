unilad
Minneapolis Votes For Unarmed Traffic Enforcers After Daunte Wright Killing

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Apr 2021 18:27
City officials in Minneapolis have voted for traffic enforcers to be unarmed in the wake of the shooting of Daunte Wright.

20-year-old Wright was shot dead on April 11 by Officer Kim Potter after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Police said Wright also had an outstanding arrest warrant at the time.

Wright eventually broke free from the officers, which led to Potter threatening fire her Taser at the young man, but shot him instead. He drove for several blocks before crashing his car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Tim Gannon has since described Potter’s actions as an accident – something which Wright’s brother Damik Bryant believes to be untrue.

Discussing Potter’s actions, someone who has been in the force for 26 years, Damik said, ‘You’re not just a rookie, you’ve been in the force longer than I’ve been alive. Come on, make that make sense. We just want justice for Daunte Wright.’

Potter has since resigned from the police force and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, but Wright’s family are calling for her to receive a life sentence.

Following Wright’s tragic death, Minneapolis City Council voted on Friday, April 16, to introduce unarmed traffic officers. Councillors voted unanimously for the development of a new Traffic Safety Division, Fox News reports.

This new division will be separate from the Minneapolis Police Department.

One council member, Phillipe Cunningham, took to Facebook to announce the news on Friday. He wrote, ‘I am thrilled to share that we have officially launched work to create a new Traffic Safety Division at the City of Minneapolis through the unanimous passing of a staff direction I brought forward at our City Council meeting this morning.’

Cunningham continued:

It is now necessary to consolidate these different threads of work and move in the direction of meaningful action. We urgently need traffic safety in our community. We also need for increasing traffic safety to not come at a great cost of harm to our neighbors in the process. This issue is very complex, but it is surmountable.

Cunningham further listed four goals of the new division: Maximizing the traffic safety benefits of traffic enforcement; eliminating racial disparities in traffic enforcement; educating the public on safe driving behaviours and traffic laws; and earning the trust of communities harmed by earlier practices

According to Fox News, the City Council also voted 11-1 in opposition of using tear gas and other munitions when dealing with civil disorders.

