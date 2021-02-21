Minnesota Makes Unprecedented Decision To Return 114 Acres Of Land To Sioux Indian Community

Minnesota Indian Affairs Council/WikiCommons

Minnesota has returned 114 acres of land along its namesake river to the Lower Sioux Indian tribe.

The land was officially returned to the community in a ceremony held by the Minnesota Historical Society earlier this month after the transfer was approved back in 2017.

Advert 10

The Lower Sioux Indian community is made up of approximately 145 families and has a total population of 982 residents.

WikiCommons

Robert Larsen, President of the Lower Sioux community told Star Tribune the return of the land is an unprecedented move.

‘I don’t know if it’s ever happened before, where a state gave land back to a tribe, Larsen said.

Advert 10

‘[Our ancestors] paid for this land over and over with their blood, with their lives. It’s not a sale; it’s been paid for by the ones that aren’t here anymore,’ he added.

The Lower Sioux has sought to reclaim the land for more than 20 years. It is one of 11 sovereign tribes in the state. Four of these eleven tribes are either Dakota or Sioux.

Minnesota Indian Affairs Council

The land, which runs along the Minnesota River has historical importance for the tribe as it is where the US-Dakota war of 1862 began.

Advert 10

On December 26, 1862, the US executed 38 Dakota men by hanging in Minnesota for defending their people.

Larsen said the return of the land brought ‘mixed emotions’ but he was happy to see the land returned. He said: ‘We can try to reclaim that relationship with the land and hopefully, we can continue the healing. It’s great for Indian Country in all.’

Before the decision, the tribe had a total of 1,743 acres of land.

Advert 10

Kate Beane, the director of Native American Initiatives at the Historical Society said it was a victory for the community which is ‘more than symbolic, it’s actionable’.

‘During the war, these were some of the last areas of the land that we lost. … This is really a huge healing opportunity for all of us as Dakota people,’ Beane, who is a member of the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe, said.

‘What this specific incidence highlights is that there are actionable things that some agencies and organizations can do to help support the healing,’ she said.