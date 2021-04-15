Minnesota Police Union Official Blames Daunte Wright For His Own Death

PA

A Minnesota police union head has blamed Daunte Wright for his own death, as he didn’t ‘comply’ with authorities.

Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, made the comments in an interview while discussing the tragic death of the 20-year-old at the hand of a police officer.

‘This is going to be an unpopular statement,’ he told WCCO news radio, on Wednesday, April 14. ‘Daunte Wright, if he would have just complied. He was told he was under arrest. They were arresting him on a warrant for weapons. He set off a chain of events that unfortunately led to his death.’

PA

He continued: ‘I’m not excusing it. But what we’re seeing in policing these days is that non-compliance by the public.’

The officer who shot him, Kim Potter, 48, was charged with second-degree manslaughter after Daunte Wright was shot on Sunday, April 11. She resigned from the force on Tuesday.

Wright died from a gunshot wound to the chest during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, just 10 miles from where George Floyd’s death happened.

According to reports, Potter, who served in the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, shot him after she reached for her Taser, but instead grabbed her gun.

Wright’s death has sparked further unrest in the state, which is still reeling following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Widespread protests are taking place against police brutality, racial injustice and the use of excessive force.

PA

Bodycam footage released on Monday shows Potter approaching Wright, while he stands outside his car being arrested by another officer.

Wright struggles, before Potter goes on to shout: ‘I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!’

She fires a single shot from a gun in her right hand.

The complaint states that Potter’s handgun is holstered on her right side, and the Taser on her left. In order to use the Taser, which is yellow with a black grip, Potter would have needed to use her left hand.

Tim Gannon, former Brooklyn Center Police Chief, also resigned on Tuesday following the incident.