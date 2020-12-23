Minnesota Town Sparks Outcry By Approving 'Whites-Only' Church PA

A Minnesota town has sparked outcry after a permit was approved to open a ‘whites-only’ church.

An online petition is challenging a council vote earlier this month, which approved a conditional use permit for the Asatru Folk Assembly to open the church.

The church will be situated in the small farming town of Murdock, which has approximately 280 residents.

So far, the petition has gained around 122,000 signatures. One resident, Peter Kennedy told NBC: ‘Racism is not welcome here’.

‘I think they thought they could fly under the radar in a small town like this, but we’d like to keep the pressure on them, he said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a non profit dedicated to fighting racial injustice, described the Asatru Folk Assembly as a ‘neo-Volkisch hate group’ with a white-supremacy ideology.

Allen Turnage, a folk assembly board member denied that the group is racist: ‘We’re not. It’s just simply not true. Just because we respect our own culture, that doesn’t mean we are denigrating someone else’s.’

The group, which are actually based in California, say only those of strictly European bloodlines can be granted membership.

The town’s council member’s said they do not support the church, however under the law they were obliged to approve the permit.

‘We were highly advised by our attorney to pass this permit for legal reasons to protect the First Amendment rights,’ Mayor Craig Kavanagh said.

‘We knew that if this was going to be denied, we were going to have a legal battle on our hands that could be pretty expensive,’ he added.

Under US laws of free speech and freedom of religion, the church is legal.

An Minnesota-based attorney, Don Wilcox, told NBC: ‘I think there’s a great deal of sentiment in the town that they don’t want that group there.

‘You can’t just bar people from practicing whatever religion they want or saying anything they want as long as it doesn’t incite violence.’

The church was approved in a 3-1 vote. Stephanie Hoff, the only council member to cast a dissenting vote, said she believes the church should have been challenged: ‘I know that we have the legality standpoint, and I personally felt we had a chance to fight it. I think we could have fought it had we went to court.’

‘I felt that we had a case with the emotional and mental well being of the city of Murdock,’ she said.

You can sign the petition here.