‘Miracle Baby’ Born After 6 Miscarriages Dies After Nanny Allegedly Leaves Her In Hot Car

A two-year-old ‘miracle’ child has died after being left in a hot car and authorities are holding her babysitter responsible, according to reports.

Police in Hobbs, New Mexico, responded to a 911 call on September 17, when a caller said she’d accidentally left a toddler in her car for several hours.

Authorities arrived to find Zariah Hasheme, 2, dead. The child’s babysitter, Tammie Brooks, reportedly told police she was supposed to drop her off at daycare, however it’s claimed the 41-year-old went to work instead, leaving the child inside her vehicle.

The police department wrote on Facebook:

The child was left unattended in a car seat for several hours until Brooks realized the child was still in the car after running an errand.

Brooks has since been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, which is a first-degree felony in the states. Authorities held her at the Hobbs County Detention Center until she was released on an unsecured bond.

Zariah’s death is made even more devastating by the fact her parents, Zachary Hasheme and Demi Petrowski, who tried for several years to have a baby.

Heartbroken Petrowski told KOB-TV:

I would not wish this pain and this hurt upon my worst enemy. I had six miscarriages previously to having my daughter. I remember praying every single day, nonstop.

Zariah was hailed a ‘miracle baby’ by her parents when she was born after so much heartache in trying for a child. Now, they hope others will learn from their devastation.

Petrowski continued:

Always look at the backseat of the car, and if there is a child in there or you hear a child screaming, please just, you know, help. As for day care centers, if you know a child is not there at their appointed time, please contact the parents or someone on the emergency list right away.

Tammie Brooks is yet to enter a plea on her charges, however she will return to court next month.

Friends and family of Hasheme and Petrowski have now set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to help the parents pay for the unexpected expenses of their baby girl’s funeral.

Rest in peace, Zariah.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.