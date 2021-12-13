unilad
Miss Universe 2021 Winner Crowned As She Brings Title Home For First Time In Over 20 Years

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Dec 2021 07:26
Miss Universe 2021 Winner Crowned As She Brings Title Home For First Time In Over 20 Years

The winner of Miss Universe 2021 has been crowned, a whole 21 years since her country last won the title.

On Monday, December 13, the 70th Miss Universe pageant took place in Eliat, Israel.

A 21-year-old took home the crown, beating Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India, became the 70th winner of the competition, India Today reports.

In the final round, Sandhu, Mswane and Ferreira were asked, ‘What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?’

Sandhu answered:

Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others, and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand.

Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own [life]. I believe in myself and that’s why I’m standing here today. Thank you.

Prior to Sandhu winning the competition, only two other representatives of India had won. In 1994, Sushmita Sen took home the crown, while Lara Dutta became Miss Universe in 2000.

According to The Quintwhile pursuing a modelling career which she first began as a teenager, Sandhu is also studying for a master’s degree in public administration.

She also used her platform in becoming Miss Universe 2021 to touch on issues such as climate change, global warming, and the conservation of nature.

Sandhu said, ‘I totally feel that this is the time to take actions and talk less, because each action could either kill or save nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and prepare.’

