Miss Universe Myanmar Wins Costume Competition With Powerful Political Crisis Message

This dress is one of Myanmar ethnic costumes, specifically attired by Chin women at traditional ceremonies (especially at the ‘Khwang Cawi’ festival).

In former times, the chief ruler and men of wealth from Hakha, Chin State proclaimed the ‘Khwang Cawi’ festival in honour of the richness of wisdom, wealth & beauty of their soulmate and, nowadays, of their beloved daughter too.

On that day, an admirable and courageous Chin woman was adorned with antique silver jewelleries, colourful traditional handicrafts and hand-woven fabrics.

In this costume, we can identify the delicate weaving skills of Myanmar women and the image of an admirable and courageous Myanmar lady.