Miss Universe Myanmar Wins Costume Competition With Powerful Political Crisis Message
Miss Myanmar has used her platform at the Miss Universe pageant to speak out against the actions of the military junta in Myanmar, warning, ‘our people are dying’.
The military junta seized power during a coup on February 3, overthrowing and detaining Myanmar’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and sparking weeks of widespread protests. Protesters have been met with escalating violence, causing concern across the globe.
Security forces have since killed at least 796 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group. More than 5,000 people have been arrested, with around 4,000 still under detention.
In a video message for the pageant finals, held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, May 16, Thuzar Wint Lwin urged people around the world to stand up against the junta, emphasising the severity of the situation.
As reported by Reuters, she said:
Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day. I would like to urge everyone to speak about Myanmar. […] As Miss Universe Myanmar since the coup, I have been speaking out as much as I can.
Although Thuzar Wint Lwin did not make the last round of the contest, she did win the award for Best National Costume.
Her outfit was inspired by the ethnic costume of her Chin people from north-western Myanmar, where there has been clashes between the army and anti-junta militia fighters in recent days. She also held a placard aloft that read ‘Pray for Myanmar’.
Taking to Facebook, Thuzar Wint Lwin explained:
This dress is one of Myanmar ethnic costumes, specifically attired by Chin women at traditional ceremonies (especially at the ‘Khwang Cawi’ festival).
In former times, the chief ruler and men of wealth from Hakha, Chin State proclaimed the ‘Khwang Cawi’ festival in honour of the richness of wisdom, wealth & beauty of their soulmate and, nowadays, of their beloved daughter too.
On that day, an admirable and courageous Chin woman was adorned with antique silver jewelleries, colourful traditional handicrafts and hand-woven fabrics.
In this costume, we can identify the delicate weaving skills of Myanmar women and the image of an admirable and courageous Myanmar lady.
Many fans have since expressed concern for the beauty queen’s safety following the pageant, with one person tweeting, ‘protect miss Myanmar at all costs’. Another remarked, ‘She speaks for her people even [if it means] being arrested if she goes back to her country’.
Various celebrities have been among those arrested by the junta, according to a BBC News report, including the popular model and actor Paing Takhon.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News
CreditsReuters and 3 others
Reuters
At Miss Universe pageant, Myanmar’s contestant pleads “our people are dying”
Assistance Association for Political Prisoners
BBC News
Thuzar Wint Lwin/Facebook