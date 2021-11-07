unilad
Advert

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Using TikTok Hand Signals

by : Hannah Smith on : 07 Nov 2021 10:46
Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Using TikTok Hand SignalsYour Morning/YouTube

A man has been arrested after a missing girl was rescued after using hand signals she learned on TikTok to alert a passer-by that she needed help.

The 16-year-old girl, who has not been named, was reportedly in a truck that was stopped by police in Laurel County, Kentucky, after someone recognised the ‘Signal for Help’ gesture she was using and called 911.

Advert

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, the girl had been making signs that ‘represent violence at home/ I need help/ domestic violence’. The signs in question have been demonstrated in a series of viral TikTok videos explaining how to tell or show that someone needs help without alerting a potential abuser.

Signal For Help (@alanna_cavannagh/@cdnwomenfdn/TikTok)@alanna_cavannagh/@cdnwomenfdn/TikTok

The driver, named by police as James Brick, was charged with unlawful imprisonment, as well as an additional count of possession of matter depicting a sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18.

Police said the girl, who had been reported missing by her parents in Asheville, North Carolina last week, told officers she’d travelled with Brick across state lines, through ‘North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and into Ohio’.

Advert
@cdnwomenfdn##covid19 is making it difficult for people at risk of violence to safely reach out. Learn more: canadianwomen.org/signal-for-help/ ##fyp##signalforhelp♬ original sound – Canadian Women’s Foundation

The specific hand signal used by the girl was not revealed by police, however the most popular TikTok demonstrating how to signal for help shows a woman with her palm facing the camera, and her fingers curled over her thumb. According to the TikTok, posted by the Canadian Women’s Foundation, the sign asks the person they are speaking to to reach out to them without alerting their abuser.

Advert

‘The Signal for Help is a tool that may help some people, some of the time,’ the foundation stresses. ‘Some people do not have the ability to make video calls. Please find other resources, services, and programs [to help people] that may be helpful in an unsafe situation at home.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears
Music

Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears

Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy
News

Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider Bite
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider Bite

Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead
Music

Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, kentucky, missing person, no-article-matching, Now, TikTok

Credits

Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

  1. Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

    Laurel Sheriff's investigators rescue 16 year old missing North Carolina girl, and arrest subject who had her

 