unilad
Advert

Missing Dr Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 14 Sep 2021 11:17
Missing Dr Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been FoundPA/BBC

British actor Tanya Fear was reported missing on Thursday, September 9, however it has since been reported that she has been found and is safe. 

The 31-year-old, who starred in a 2018 episode of television series, Dr Who, disappeared from the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles without her mobile phone or purse.

Advert

She was reported missing on the Thursday and an official missing persons report was filed, however reports revealed that she was spotted on September 12 on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Tanya Fear - Dave Starbuck/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images Dave Starbuck/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images

The actor has also featured in television series such as Endeavour, Spotless, DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders and the film Kick-Ass 2. 

A Twitter page was subsequently created as a result of her disappearance, called #FindTanyaFear, run by her family in the hope of finding her.

Advert

However, the account has since updated followers that the star has been found. Her family running the account expressed how it was with ‘great pleasure and relief’ that they could announce that the police had found Tanya.

They detailed how she was not found ‘physically harmed’, but that as a precaution, she had been taken to the local hospital. They thanked police and members of the public for their efforts, ‘outpouring of concern’ and support in finding the star.

In the latest update to the account and in a pinned Tweet, the family said how they were ‘overjoyed and relieved’ to confirm that the actor had been found.

Advert

They stated: 

As a family and members of Tanya’s circle, we would love to thank the LA community for their active efforts on the ground looking for her.

To the global community we want to thank you for sharing her image, posters and story.

Together we have our girl back. Thank you.

The account has since updated its name to #FoundTanyaFear.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life
Life

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life

£120 Million Of Cocaine Seized By Authorities Off British Coast In Huge Bust
News

£120 Million Of Cocaine Seized By Authorities Off British Coast In Huge Bust

Incredible Police Car Grappler Used To Stop Moving Vehicles Aims To End Police Chases Safely
Life

Incredible Police Car Grappler Used To Stop Moving Vehicles Aims To End Police Chases Safely

Emma Raducanu’s US Open Final Match To Be Broadcast On Free-To-Air TV Following Last Minute Deal
Sport

Emma Raducanu’s US Open Final Match To Be Broadcast On Free-To-Air TV Following Last Minute Deal

Topics: News, television

Credits

ITV and 1 other

  1. ITV

    Missing British Dr Who actress Tanya Fear found safe in LA

  2. @FindTanyaFear/ Twitter

    Truly & deeply…thank you everyone Red heart #FindTanyaFear #WeFoundTanya

 