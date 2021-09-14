Missing Dr Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found
British actor Tanya Fear was reported missing on Thursday, September 9, however it has since been reported that she has been found and is safe.
The 31-year-old, who starred in a 2018 episode of television series, Dr Who, disappeared from the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles without her mobile phone or purse.
She was reported missing on the Thursday and an official missing persons report was filed, however reports revealed that she was spotted on September 12 on Santa Monica Boulevard.
The actor has also featured in television series such as Endeavour, Spotless, DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders and the film Kick-Ass 2.
A Twitter page was subsequently created as a result of her disappearance, called #FindTanyaFear, run by her family in the hope of finding her.
However, the account has since updated followers that the star has been found. Her family running the account expressed how it was with ‘great pleasure and relief’ that they could announce that the police had found Tanya.
They detailed how she was not found ‘physically harmed’, but that as a precaution, she had been taken to the local hospital. They thanked police and members of the public for their efforts, ‘outpouring of concern’ and support in finding the star.
In the latest update to the account and in a pinned Tweet, the family said how they were ‘overjoyed and relieved’ to confirm that the actor had been found.
They stated:
As a family and members of Tanya’s circle, we would love to thank the LA community for their active efforts on the ground looking for her.
To the global community we want to thank you for sharing her image, posters and story.
Together we have our girl back. Thank you.
The account has since updated its name to #FoundTanyaFear.
