unilad
Advert

Missing Student’s Car And Human Remains Found After More Than 45 Years

by : Hannah Smith on : 09 Dec 2021 18:53
Missing Student's Car And Human Remains Found In Creek After More Than 45 YearsTroup County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia college student who disappeared almost half a century ago may have been found, after his car was discovered in an Alabama creek with human remains inside.

Kyle Clinkscales was last seen on January 27 1976 when he left his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, to drive back to Auburn University. The 22-year-old never arrived, leaving authorities searching unsuccessfully for him and his 1974 Ford Pinto for more than 45 years.

Advert

‘For 45 years, we have searched for Kyle and his car. We have followed hundreds of leads and never really had anything substantial develop from those leads,’ Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said at a news conference on Wednesday, December 8. ‘We’ve drained lakes. We’ve looked here and looked there, it always turned out with nothing.’

Kyle Clinkscales (Troup County Sheriff's Office)Troup County Sheriff's Office

According to CNN, that changed earlier this week, when a driver called 911 to report a partially submerged car in a creek just off County Road 83, just a few miles inside the Alabama-Georgia state border.

After removing the vehicle, officers ran the license plates, which came back as a match to Clinkscales’ car. Woodruff confirmed that while the top of the car had ‘completely rusted away,’ officers were able to discover a wallet, credit cards and ID belonging to Clinkscales, as well as several bones believed to be ‘human in nature.’

Advert

While the identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed pending forensic analysis, Woodruff said he was hopeful that the find could finally bring some closure to the case. ‘Just the fact that we have hopefully found him and the car brings me a big sigh of relief,’ he said.

Kyle Clinkscales' car (Troup County Sheriff's Office)Troup County Sheriff's Office

However, with so much time having passed since the disappearance, the Sherriff added they ‘may never know’ the exact cause of death and how the car ended up in the creek, which was some three miles off what would have been Clinkscales’ normal route.

Clinkscales had no siblings, and his father died in 2007, with his mother passing away only last year. Woodruff told reporters she had never given up hope that her son would eventually return home.

Advert

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave
News

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine
News

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer
Film and TV

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

Allegra Stratton’s Tearful Resignation Video Raises Questions
News

Allegra Stratton’s Tearful Resignation Video Raises Questions

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, Alabama, missing person

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    Missing Auburn student's car, human remains found in creek after more than 45 years

 