Missing Student’s Car And Human Remains Found After More Than 45 Years

Troup County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia college student who disappeared almost half a century ago may have been found, after his car was discovered in an Alabama creek with human remains inside.

Kyle Clinkscales was last seen on January 27 1976 when he left his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, to drive back to Auburn University. The 22-year-old never arrived, leaving authorities searching unsuccessfully for him and his 1974 Ford Pinto for more than 45 years.

Advert 10

‘For 45 years, we have searched for Kyle and his car. We have followed hundreds of leads and never really had anything substantial develop from those leads,’ Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said at a news conference on Wednesday, December 8. ‘We’ve drained lakes. We’ve looked here and looked there, it always turned out with nothing.’

Troup County Sheriff's Office

According to CNN, that changed earlier this week, when a driver called 911 to report a partially submerged car in a creek just off County Road 83, just a few miles inside the Alabama-Georgia state border.

After removing the vehicle, officers ran the license plates, which came back as a match to Clinkscales’ car. Woodruff confirmed that while the top of the car had ‘completely rusted away,’ officers were able to discover a wallet, credit cards and ID belonging to Clinkscales, as well as several bones believed to be ‘human in nature.’

Advert 10

While the identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed pending forensic analysis, Woodruff said he was hopeful that the find could finally bring some closure to the case. ‘Just the fact that we have hopefully found him and the car brings me a big sigh of relief,’ he said.

Troup County Sheriff's Office

However, with so much time having passed since the disappearance, the Sherriff added they ‘may never know’ the exact cause of death and how the car ended up in the creek, which was some three miles off what would have been Clinkscales’ normal route.

Clinkscales had no siblings, and his father died in 2007, with his mother passing away only last year. Woodruff told reporters she had never given up hope that her son would eventually return home.

Advert 10