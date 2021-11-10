unilad
Advert

Missing Teen Jogger Has Been Found After Escaping Kidnappers

by : Shola Lee on : 10 Nov 2021 18:00
Missing Teen Jogger Has Been Found After Escaping KidnappersAlamy

A teenager who went missing while jogging in the Mayenne region of France is said to have escaped a kidnapping.

The 17-year-old vanished on Monday night and was found in a takeaway more than a day later, six miles from where she had gone missing.

Advert

A widespread search was launched after the girl failed to return home from her evening jog through Bellebranche forest in north-west France.

French police (PA Images)PA Images

As per the BBC, concern for the teenager’s well-being grew after her father went searching for her on her regular running route, and found her phone and GPS watch with traces of blood.

Investigators analysed the data from the girl’s running app for clues as to her location, and found that her journey has suddenly stopped in the forest. The data also showed that she only ran a small section of her usual route.

Advert

Around 200 police officers, trained dogs, and rescue divers joined in the search for the girl.

French Police (PA Images)PA Images

Regional prosecutor Céline Maigné told reporters that she had opened a kidnapping enquiry prior to the girl being found, stating that ‘no line of investigation’ was being ruled out in relation to the girl’s disappearance.

A man who was arrested on Monday night while intoxicated has since been released and is no longer a suspect. Police had questioned him while he was in custody to clear up some inconsistencies over his initial statements to police.

Advert

French news channel BFMTV spoke to a witness who lived close to where the girl was found.

French police (PA Images)PA Images

They claimed that the girl ‘escaped from the vehicle of her kidnapper and found refuge’ at a kebab restaurant on Tuesday evening. She was found with blood on her.

The witness added that after the girl asked for help at the takeaway, ‘suddenly the kidnapper fled’.

Advert

The teenager was taken to hospital to receive medical care following the incident.

French police car (Alamy)Alamy

French media have reported that the girl could not identify her captors.

No further details surrounding the case have been released, but the teenager is said to be recovering with her family.

Advert

Local mayor André Boisseau thanked the police for their efforts, saying, ‘This is very good news and I hope she recovers quickly.’

The investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing

Half Of UK Adults Don’t Know How Many Jews Were Killed During The Holocaust, New Survey Finds
News

Half Of UK Adults Don’t Know How Many Jews Were Killed During The Holocaust, New Survey Finds

Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator
Film and TV

Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator

Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless
Film and TV

Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Crime, France, kidnapping, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

BBC and 1 other

  1. BBC

    Missing French teenage jogger found alive says she escaped kidnappers

  2. The National News

    French police find girl who went missing while jogging

 