Missing Teen Jogger Has Been Found After Escaping Kidnappers

Alamy

A teenager who went missing while jogging in the Mayenne region of France is said to have escaped a kidnapping.

The 17-year-old vanished on Monday night and was found in a takeaway more than a day later, six miles from where she had gone missing.

A widespread search was launched after the girl failed to return home from her evening jog through Bellebranche forest in north-west France.

PA Images

As per the BBC, concern for the teenager’s well-being grew after her father went searching for her on her regular running route, and found her phone and GPS watch with traces of blood.

Investigators analysed the data from the girl’s running app for clues as to her location, and found that her journey has suddenly stopped in the forest. The data also showed that she only ran a small section of her usual route.

Around 200 police officers, trained dogs, and rescue divers joined in the search for the girl.

PA Images

Regional prosecutor Céline Maigné told reporters that she had opened a kidnapping enquiry prior to the girl being found, stating that ‘no line of investigation’ was being ruled out in relation to the girl’s disappearance.

A man who was arrested on Monday night while intoxicated has since been released and is no longer a suspect. Police had questioned him while he was in custody to clear up some inconsistencies over his initial statements to police.

French news channel BFMTV spoke to a witness who lived close to where the girl was found.

PA Images

They claimed that the girl ‘escaped from the vehicle of her kidnapper and found refuge’ at a kebab restaurant on Tuesday evening. She was found with blood on her.

The witness added that after the girl asked for help at the takeaway, ‘suddenly the kidnapper fled’.

The teenager was taken to hospital to receive medical care following the incident.

Alamy

French media have reported that the girl could not identify her captors.

No further details surrounding the case have been released, but the teenager is said to be recovering with her family.

Local mayor André Boisseau thanked the police for their efforts, saying, ‘This is very good news and I hope she recovers quickly.’

The investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.