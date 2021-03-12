Mississippi Officially Bans Transgender Athletes From Female Sports Teams

ABC News/PA

A new ruling in the state of Mississippi means transgender athletes are officially banned from competing in female sports teams.

Last week, the state House voted in favour of Senate Bill 2536, which sees the prohibition of transgender people playing alongside girls and women in all high schools and universities in Mississippi. Most Democrats either opposed it or didn’t vote at all.

Republican Governor Tate Reeves, who has previously spoken of his support for the bill, has now signed it, making Mississippi the first state this year to do so; currently, there are 37 bills across 20 states looking to enact similar laws.

After signing the bill, Reeves tweeted: ‘I never imagined dealing with this, but POTUS left us no choice. One of his first acts was to sign an [executive order] encouraging transgenderism in children. So today, I proudly signed the Mississippi Fairness Act to ensure young girls are not forced to compete against biological males.’

As Joe Biden came into power, one of his first executive orders was aimed at ‘preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation… children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.’

Idaho blocked a similar bill last week, but South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to sign one soon.

Earlier responding to the order, Reeves wrote: ‘I am so disappointed over President Biden’s actions to force young girls like them to compete with biological males for access to athletics. It will limit opportunity for so many competitors like my daughters. It is bad policy and it is wrong for America.’

He also tweeted: ‘I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities. It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden EO forced the issue. Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong.’

As per MailOnline, Mississippi Republican Rep. Becky Currie also told the House: ‘Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field… allowing males to compete in girls’ sports destroys fair competition and women’s athletic opportunities.’

The bill attracted criticism from LGBTQ+ campaigners and many others. Rob Hill, executive director of the Human Rights Campaign advocacy group, said: ‘If legislators would simply listen to medical experts and transgender athletes, they might know that transitioning for the sake of a competitive advantage is simply unrealistic. So is the idea that transgender athletes even gain a supposed advantage in the first place.’