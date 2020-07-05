Missouri Man Gets Out Car And Punches 12-Year-Old Dancer In Random Attack

Man Gets Out Car And Punches 12-Year-Old Dancer In Random Attack Michael Crank Curry/Facebook

A 12-year-old boy had to be taken to hospital after a man randomly pulled up in a car and punched him as he performed on a street corner.

Advert

Ethan, who goes by the name Eman, was taking part in a community-led performance at around 11:30pm in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Friday, July 3, when the cruel attack took place.

The 12-year-old was joined by another boy and a man named Micheal ‘Crank’ Curry, who runs a local dance studio where the two children are students.

Curry shared the footage on Facebook, the attack taking place around the four-minute mark:

⚙👀 Posted by Micheal Crank Curry on Friday, July 3, 2020

Advert

Shortly after Eman, wearing a red T-shirt and trainers, stepped up to begin dancing, a dark-coloured CRV-type car came to a halt in the road and a man got out of the passenger side door.

He danced his way over to the 12-year-old as if he wanted to take part in the performance, then violently swung his arm and punched Eman in the head from behind, with police saying the 12-year-old was hit with ‘extreme force in an unprovoked attack.’

Eman fell to the ground and began bleeding from a head wound. Curry got up and chased the man back to the car, but the vehicle quickly drove away.

Dancer performing on street before being punched Michael Crank Curry/Facebook

Footage shows people gathering around Eman and he was later taken to hospital to be treated for a concussion and a bad nose bleed, TMZ reports.

Curry said the dance group perform regularly without any issue; they were streaming the performance live on Facebook at the time of the incident.

Man punches dancer performing on street Michael Crank Curry/Facebook

Eman is recovering in hospital, and while there he was able to tell police that he didn’t know the suspect. According KFVS12 News, neither Eman nor his friends had any disputes that would have led to the incident.

Advert

Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann commented on the heinous attack, saying:

This is a cowardly and disgusting act of inexcusable violence on one of our public streets and the Cape Girardeau Police would like to ensure that this suspect is safely apprehended.

Man dancing over to performer before punching him Michael Crank Curry/Facebook

It’s unclear whether the man who punched Eman knew the performance was being filmed and that he was on camera; he didn’t appear to make any effort to hide his identity as he made his way over to the 12-year-old.

Police reportedly do have information on the identity of the suspect and on the vehicle he was a passenger in, though they are still encouraging the public to call in if they have any information on the attack.