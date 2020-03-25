Missouri Man Who Licked Goods On Supermarket Shelves Arrested On Terror Charges

A local resident who took a video of themselves licking the merchandise after making a ‘Corona Virus’ [sic] statement at Walmart and posting it to social media has been taken into custody. Charges will be pending through the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

This particular video, which won’t be shared here, has gained some international attention and we have received numerous reports about the video from locals, nearby residents, as well as people from the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed.