Missouri Man Who Licked Goods On Supermarket Shelves Arrested On Terror Charges
A Missouri man has been arrested on charges of terrorism after filming himself licking products on shelves at a branch of Walmart.
In footage originally uploaded to Snapchat, suspect Cody Pfister, 26, could be seen licking a shelf of deodorant, stating, ‘Who’s afraid of the coronavirus?’
The video appears to have been taken March 11 at Walmart’s Warrenton store. Pfister was taken into custody the week beginning March 23, and charged on March 25. The charge against him is reported to be a low-level felony.
The City of Warrenton Police Department have since released the following statement about the arrest:
A local resident who took a video of themselves licking the merchandise after making a ‘Corona Virus’ [sic] statement at Walmart and posting it to social media has been taken into custody. Charges will be pending through the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
This particular video, which won’t be shared here, has gained some international attention and we have received numerous reports about the video from locals, nearby residents, as well as people from the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.
We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed.
The clip has provoked outrage all all the world, with Piers Morgan calling for Pfister to be put behind bars and deprived of healthcare, should he end up contracting coronavirus himself.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said:
This is somebody in America, who went to a supermarket knowing the coronavirus is attacking everyone in the United States, and he did this and posted it online.
What I would like to happen to him is I’d like him found, and I am sure they will get him.
I would like him put in prison, immediately. And then I would like him deprived of any healthcare should he then get the virus, having tried to deliberately give it to potentially lots of other people.
That might concentrate the minds of these morons and it might concentrate the minds of these morons we have here.
As per the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 255 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Missouri as of March 24, with five coronavirus-related deaths.
According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently 44,183 coronavirus cases in the US, with 544 deaths, as of March 24.
Despite these high figures, President Donald Trump has said he hopes to loosen restrictions within the next three weeks, with the US reopening by Easter Sunday.
