Missouri Pastor Facing Backlash For Telling Women To Lose Weight And Strive To Be ‘Melania Trump’ Trophy Wife

reagan.williams.35110/Facebook/PA Images

A church pastor has come under fire after a video showing him spouting a slew of misogynistic comments to his congregation went viral.

Stewart-Allen Clark, from the General Baptist Church in Malden, Missouri, was filmed telling the female members of his church that they should lose weight to avoid giving their partners a reason to be the ‘distracted boyfriend’.

Advert 10

The 55-year-old went on to insinuate that women ‘let themselves go’ when they get married, adding that each man is in need of ‘an attractive wife’.

Check it out here:

‘Ladies, here’s the thing you need to know about men: don’t give him a reason to be like this distracted boyfriend, you hear me?’ he told the crowds.

Advert 10

‘Don’t give him a reason to be looking around. Why is it so many times that women, after they get married, let themselves go? Now, look, I’m not saying every woman can be epic – the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump – I’m not saying that at all.’

Clark added:

You know makeup? Makeup is a good thing! My little boy said, ‘Why do girls wear makeup and perfume? Because they’re ugly and they stink.’ You don’t want to be ugly and stink.

Unsurprisingly, the comments have not gone down well with people on Twitter, who have called him out for his misogyny.

Advert 10

‘I love when an overweight, middle-aged schlub has the audacity to instruct an entire sex on what we need to do to appeal to men,’ one person commented. ‘I don’t remember this being a part of the vows. Where is the pressure for men to maintain themselves to hold the interest of their partner?’

Another added:

Oh cool, let me hop on the keto diet and bust out my most expensive lingerie to make sure TJ Maxx bargain bin Drew Carey doesn’t leave me for one of his many other hot options. Dude’s standards are as high as his bad cholesterol.

Advert 10

‘I’m not saying that Pastor Stewart Allen-Clark could ever bag a trophy-wife like Melania Trump, but perhaps if he piled on a few pounds, slapped on some orange makeup and pretended to be a billionaire he might have a shot with Ivanka,’ a third joked.

Since the clip went viral, the General Baptist Ministries released a statement, which confirmed that Clark’s comments are ‘not consistent with the positions and values of General Baptists’.

‘In keeping with our structure, the Executive Committee recommended that the Council of Associations and the MoArk Presbytery research the statements and take appropriate action,’ it continued, adding that Clark will not be the moderator of the General Association of General Baptist meeting next year.

Advert 10