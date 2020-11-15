Missouri’s First Black Congresswoman Mistaken For Breonna Taylor On First Day Of Job
On her first day, Missouri’s first Black congresswoman was mistaken for Breonna Taylor.
Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat, easily beat Republican Anthony Rogers in the contest for the state’s 1st Congressional District seat.
Upon her historic election, she said in her victory speech: ‘This is our moment.’ However, on her first day of work, GOP colleagues called her ‘Breonna’ after noticing her face mask, which had Taylor’s name on it.
Bush had been wearing the mask in honour of Taylor, a Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police in Kentucky earlier this year following a ‘no-knock raid’. Her death was a major catalyst for protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.
The congresswoman-elect explained on Twitter: ‘It’s Day One, so I’m wearing my Breonna Taylor mask. A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name.’
She continued: ‘It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name and story because of my presence here. Breonna must be central to our work in Congress.’
In a later interview, as per NBC News, Bush said she Taylor only in the regard that she ‘could be a Black woman murdered in [her] bed tonight… this Breonna Taylor was murdered in her bed at night, and she does not have justice’.
Bush continued:
We have to stretch ourselves and pay attention to what’s happening in other parts of the country… people have protested in the streets with this name, and it just saddens me that people in leadership — people that want to be in leadership — don’t know the struggles that are happening to Black people in this country.
And it was hurtful, absolutely hurtful. I didn’t hear it once. I didn’t hear it twice. I heard it several times.
In her victory speech, Bush also said: ‘As the first Black woman, and also the first nurse and single mother to have the honor to represent Missouri in the United States Congress, let me say this… to the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the essential workers, the single mothers… this is our moment.’
In a separate tweet, Bush also wrote about representing nurses who’ve ‘risked their lives to save others’ throughout the course of the pandemic.
She tweeted: ‘I am the first nurse going to Congress from Missouri—in the middle of a pandemic… working class people need representatives who look like them and who have experienced their struggles. I am that champion.’
