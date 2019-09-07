Mistress Hacks Off Married Lover’s Penis During ‘Sex Game Surprise’

CEN

While playing a sex game with her married lover, a mistress reportedly hacked off the man’s penis in a brutal act of revenge.

The woman, named Brenda Barattini, allegedly told her lover ‘I’ve got a surprise for you’, before blindfolding him, whipping out a pair of garden shears and cutting his member off.

The act was reportedly in retaliation for the man showing his friends a sex tape of the two of them.

27-year-old Barattini was initially arrested in November 2017 in Cordoba, Argentina, accused of cutting off 90 percent of Sergio Fernandez’s penis, which left him with life-threatening injuries.

Barattini was charged at first with ‘causing severe injuries’. According to reports, however, prosecutors have now successfully convinced a court to change the charges to ‘attempted homicide’, after testimonies from the victim and another ex-boyfriend.

Fernandez was apparently married at the time of their affair and subsequent break up.

He told the court:

We started to have sex and she told me she was going to give me a little surprise. She put a mask on me, velvet one. After that, she told me to guess what she was touching me with. She also wanted to tie me up, but I didn’t want her to. She started to perform oral sex on me. Suddenly I felt something. She wanted to kill me in that second.

It was then Barattini allegedly cut off 90 percent of Fernandez’s penis.

He added:

I felt like I was going to die, I didn’t know she had cut me. I couldn’t see anything. I tried to get up, I pulled up my trousers and instinctively grabbed by mobile phone to call an ambulance. I wanted to leave and she started to insult me. She grabbed my t-shirt, my hair, she wouldn’t let me leave.

According to reports, prosecutors say the attack was pre-meditated, and therefore claim the charges of ‘causing severe injury’ should be changed to ‘attempted homicide’.

Prosecutors also say Barattini has searched the internet for methods of cutting off genitals, and even wrote a diary entry detailing her plan.

The 27-year-old’s ex-boyfriend, Gonzalo Rodriguez, who she was apparently still with at the time, reportedly received a phone call on the night of the mutilation, in which a neighbour told him ‘your girlfriend has been raped’.

He then reportedly rushed to her house, arriving before police, to find ‘a river of blood’.

Rodriguez told the court:

She was semi-nude. I don’t know if she had her bra on but she was in her knickers. I asked her what had happened and she said he had come to look for a battery and that he had raped her. I shouted at Sergio ‘what did you do!’. He didn’t answer. I went back to Brenda and she was waiting for me with a scalpel or a sharp object. She said to me: ‘Kill him, kill that son of a b*tch!’

According to local reports, Rodriguez’s testimony was a key part of having the charges against Barattini changed to ‘attempted homicide’.

The trial is ongoing.

