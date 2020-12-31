Mitch McConnell Made $3,300 This Week While Blocking $2,000 Stimulus Check For Struggling Americans PA

Mitch McConnell earned $3,300 this week as he blocked one-off $2,000 stimulus checks that would help struggling Americans.

The majority leader for the US Senate, McConnell said the proposal to increase individual stimulus packages from $600 to $2,000 had ‘no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate’. Trump demanded the increase and even threatened to derail the $900 billion package if the amount wasn’t increased, though he later relented and signed the bill into law on Sunday, December 27.

The stimulus checks are designed to help Americans who are struggling financially, after millions of people lost their jobs, health insurance, and record numbers of people drove to food banks after the pandemic affected their finances.

By June this year, around 14 million Americans had lost their employer-based health insurance, while the number of people affected by food insecurity is projected to be 54 million, up from 35 million before the pandemic.

Democrats welcomed Trump’s efforts to raise the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, and were pushing McConnell to quickly approve the new measure. However, McConnell refused, said he would not be ‘bullied’ by Democrats, and added, ‘We just approved almost a trillion dollars in aid a few days ago. It struck a balance between broad support for all kinds of households and a lot more targeted relief for those who need help most,’ The Guardian reports.

Congressional lawmakers are paid $3,300 of government money per week, Newsweek reports.

In stark contrast, the wealthiest 5% of Americans received $145 billion in tax cuts this year, while Congress spent $120 billion on increased unemployment benefits.

Senator Lindsey Graham has urged McConnell to allow a standalone vote on the $2,000 checks, telling Fox & Friends, ‘if you had a stand-alone vote on the $2,000 check, it might pass,’ while adding that although ‘70% of Republicans don’t want to go to $2,000, I’m with the president on this,’ Politico reports.

